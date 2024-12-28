Left Menu

Controversy in Kerala: CM's Airport Inauguration Amid National Mourning

The Kerala Congress criticizes Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for inaugurating a facility at the Kochi airport during the mourning of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Opposition Leader V D Satheesan calls the CM’s actions disrespectful, stating that the function should have been postponed out of respect.

Updated: 28-12-2024 16:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party in Kerala has come down hard on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for attending an inauguration ceremony at the Kochi airport on Saturday. This event coincided with the national mourning period for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, leading to sharp criticism from opposition leaders.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan described Vijayan's attendance at the event as 'disrespectful' and 'inappropriate,' arguing that the Chief Minister should have respectfully abstained from the event. It was suggested that a request had been made to delay the function to allow for a more respectful observance of the national mourning period.

Earlier, Vijayan inaugurated the Taj Cochin International Airport, a new five-star hotel. Meanwhile, in New Delhi, Singh was cremated with full state honors. The solemn event was attended by notable dignitaries, including President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside prominent Congress leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

