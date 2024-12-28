Left Menu

Escalation at the Border: Afghan Forces Retaliate in Deadly Clash

Tensions mount as Afghanistan's Defence Ministry announced retaliatory strikes against Pakistan after its operation in Paktika province. The strikes, spurred by last week's deadly Pakistani airstrikes, targeted areas believed to harbor attackers. The Taliban denies facilitating cross-border militant activities, highlighting strained diplomatic ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kabul | Updated: 28-12-2024 17:21 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 17:21 IST
Escalation at the Border: Afghan Forces Retaliate in Deadly Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Escalating tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan have resulted in Afghanistan's Defence Ministry retaliating against Pakistan following a deadly operation in Paktika province. Last week, Pakistan initiated a large-scale airstrike targeting a training facility believed to harbor insurgents, resulting in numerous casualties, predominantly among women and children.

On Saturday, the Taliban Defence Ministry issued a statement on X, claiming responsibility for targeting specific Pakistani locations linked to malicious groups and their backers. These strikes were described as in reprisal for last week's events, yet the ministry refrained from detailing any casualty figures.

Despite accusations from Pakistani officials that Afghanistan is not curbing militant cross-border activities, the Taliban administration firmly rejects these assertions, asserting no attacks are launched from Afghan soil. Attempts to reach the Pakistani Foreign Ministry for comments on the retaliatory actions remained unanswered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
2
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
3
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024