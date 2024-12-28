Political Showdown: Fraud Allegations Rock Delhi's Welfare Schemes

The political tension in Delhi escalated as BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa launched allegations against AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of committing 'fraud' with data collection linked to welfare schemes. Sirsa specifically mentioned Mahila Samman Yojna and Sanjeevani Yojna, suggesting these initiatives were being manipulated similarly to past liquor scandals.

Sirsa, speaking to ANI, contended that Kejriwal's government has been deceptive, claiming to gather residents' data under the guise of schemes, but redirecting money via unauthorized OTP transactions. He further criticized Kejriwal for allegedly misleading the public with fake forms instead of implementing central government initiatives.

The confrontation continued as Kejriwal accused the BJP of orchestrating a probe into AAP's welfare initiatives, insinuating it was a ploy to halt their popular schemes ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. Meanwhile, an inquiry is underway, probing the potential misuse of personal information as speculation mounts.

(With inputs from agencies.)