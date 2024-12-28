Calls for Manmohan Singh Memorial Stir Political Debate

Amid the growing debate over allocating space for a memorial for former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, Sharmistha Mukherjee, the daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee, has urged that the issue not be politicized. Mukherjee emphasized that creating memorials for former Prime Ministers is a long-standing tradition in India, citing the significant contributions of Singh.

In contrast, BJP MP Sambit Patra criticized Congress for allegedly politicizing the burial procedures. Patra stressed the importance of following established protocols for building memorials, pointing out that cremation is a process that cannot be delayed. Patra accused Congress of tarnishing Singh's dignity through their actions.

Manmohan Singh, who passed away at the age of 92 due to age-related ailments, was cremated with full state honors at Nigam Bodh Ghat. Dignitaries, including President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attended the ceremony. Singh's extensive political career included serving as India's Finance Minister and Prime Minister, spearheading reforms that modernized India's economy.

