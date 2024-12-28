Delhi Political Storm: BJP Accuses AAP of Illegal Voter Settlement
BJP's Virendraa Sachdeva accuses Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal of illegally settling voters before elections. Sachdeva claims a pattern in voter increase, implicating AAP in manipulating poll outcomes. AAP counters with allegations against central ministers for Rohingya settlement, urging accountability and resource reservation for Delhi residents.
In a fierce political showdown, BJP State President Virendraa Sachdeva has launched serious allegations against Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. The BJP leader accuses Kejriwal of facilitating the settlement of illegal voters in Delhi ahead of the assembly elections, a practice he claims has become habitual.
"Arvind Kejriwal and his party's government are continuously settling illegal voters in Delhi. Today we showed 6 examples... Arvind Kejriwal does the work of settling illegal voters in Delhi before every assembly election," Sachdeva stated during a press briefing. He highlighted a suspicious surge in voter numbers in previous elections, citing increases of 14 lakh in 2015 and 9 lakh in 2019.
In a counterattack, AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar has criticized Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri regarding the settlement of Rohingya immigrants in India. Kakkar attributed the settlement of Rohingyas to Shah's oversight and pointed to Puri's past public statements on the matter, suggesting accountability for any Rohingya presence in Delhi.
