Controversy Surrounds Memorial Plans for Late PM Manmohan Singh
The Home Ministry is considering dedicating a memorial to former PM Manmohan Singh, who passed away on December 26. Discussions have ignited a political controversy between BJP and Congress, with BJP criticizing Congress for allegedly politicizing Singh's death. The government assures a memorial site allocation soon.
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale announced on Saturday that the Home Ministry is deliberating over dedicating a memorial to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed on December 26. Athawale acknowledged Singh as a great person and assured that efforts to deliver a fitting tribute are underway.
In response to a statement by BJP suggesting Singh did not receive the respect he deserved, Athawale confirmed that Home Minister Amit Shah communicated to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Singh's family that a memorial site will be allocated. The announcement follows criticisms from BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan accusing Congress of politicizing Singh's demise.
Amidst ongoing discussions, Congress has raised concerns about the selection of Singh's cremation site, calling it a "deliberate insult" and seeking a more befitting location for a memorial. Singh received a state funeral with full military honors at Nigam Bodh Ghat in Delhi, reflecting ongoing tensions over the handling of his memorial plans.
