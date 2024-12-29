Left Menu

Gandhi Family Accused of Disrespecting Non-Gandhi Congress Leaders

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi criticized the Gandhi family for not showing respect to non-Gandhi Congress leaders. He dismissed allegations of the Centre disrespecting former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Joshi emphasized respect was given to Singh during his funeral, despite ideological differences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 29-12-2024 12:11 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 12:11 IST
Gandhi Family Accused of Disrespecting Non-Gandhi Congress Leaders
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi took a firm stance against the Gandhi family, accusing them of historically failing to respect non-Gandhi Congress leaders.

This accusation comes amid Congress's claim that the Centre disrespected former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh by choosing his funeral location.

Joshi argued that the Government, adhering to Prime Minister Modi's directives, ensured full state honors for Singh, which underlined a pronounced distinction in political ideologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

 Pakistan
2
Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

 India
3
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024