Gandhi Family Accused of Disrespecting Non-Gandhi Congress Leaders

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi took a firm stance against the Gandhi family, accusing them of historically failing to respect non-Gandhi Congress leaders.

This accusation comes amid Congress's claim that the Centre disrespected former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh by choosing his funeral location.

Joshi argued that the Government, adhering to Prime Minister Modi's directives, ensured full state honors for Singh, which underlined a pronounced distinction in political ideologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)