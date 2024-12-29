Left Menu

Ocalan Considers Peace Call Amid Historic Opportunities

Abdullah Ocalan, jailed leader of Turkey's PKK, has signaled potential readiness to call for PKK militants to disarm, following encouragement from Erdogan ally Devlet Bahceli. This comes amid regional changes and a proposed deal involving Ocalan's release. The situation emphasizes the urgency of resolving the Kurdish issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 29-12-2024 15:23 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 15:23 IST
Ocalan Considers Peace Call Amid Historic Opportunities
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Abdullah Ocalan, the imprisoned leader of Turkey's outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), has expressed potential willingness to call for militants to disarm. This statement follows a suggestion by Devlet Bahceli, a pivotal ally of President Erdogan, urging an end to the PKK's decades-long insurgency.

In a rare prison meeting, two parliamentarians from the pro-Kurdish DEM Party discussed the matter with Ocalan. The discussion was prompted by Bahceli's proposal to resolve the 40-year conflict in exchange for Ocalan's potential release. Erdogan labeled the proposal as a 'historic window of opportunity,' yet refrained from addressing a peace process directly.

Ocalan, imprisoned for 25 years, highlighted recent events in Syria as making the Kurdish issue 'undelayable.' Hinting at the need for political involvement, he emphasized readiness to contribute to the new peace paradigm proposed by Bahceli and Erdogan. The PKK conflict, deemed a terrorist matter by Turkey and its allies, has claimed over 40,000 lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

 Pakistan
2
Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

 India
3
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024