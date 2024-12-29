Left Menu

Chad's Landmark Election: A Turning Point Amid Controversy

Chad held a pivotal parliamentary election boycotted by the opposition, aimed at consolidating President Mahamat Idriss Deby's power. This election marks a significant step in Chad's transition to constitutional rule. Over eight million Chadians registered to vote, with final results expected by January 31, 2025.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant electoral event, Chadians cast their votes on Sunday in a parliamentary election marred by an opposition boycott. This election is set to bolster President Mahamat Idriss Deby's authority, advancing the nation's transition to constitutional governance.

The vote, contested by Deby in May after assuming power when rebels killed his father, President Idriss Deby, faced opposition defiance. Notably, Succes Masra's Transformateurs party, among others, refrained from participation, challenging the legitimacy of Chad's first legislative election in over ten years.

Polling commenced for nomads and the military on Saturday, with the general public voting on Sunday. While provisional outcomes will emerge by Jan. 15, 2025, the final tallies are due on Jan. 31, 2025, marking a pivotal moment in the Central African nation's democratic journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

