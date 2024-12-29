Legacy of Manmohan Singh in Manipur: A Political Tribute

On Sunday, Manipur Congress Legislature Party Leader Okram Ibobi Singh lauded former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for his outstanding contributions to the development of the Northeast, with a special emphasis on Manipur, during his decade-long tenure.

In a statement to reporters, Ibobi Singh highlighted the former premier's affection for Manipur, underscoring his role in granting the state a special category status. This move fostered the construction of new infrastructure, including an assembly, high court, and civil secretariat. Additionally, significant progress was made in the hill districts with the construction of district hospitals and power sub-stations under his leadership.

State Congress President Keisham Meghachandra echoed these sentiments, stressing Singh's pivotal role in lifting the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from seven assembly segments — a historic move that addressed long-standing local demands. The return of Kangla Fort from the Assam Rifles to Manipur's people further cemented his legacy. The Congress Bhavan recently hosted a 'condolence meeting' where Congress leaders and workers paid floral tributes to honor Singh's indelible impact on the region.

