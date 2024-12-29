Left Menu

Legacy of Manmohan Singh in Manipur: A Political Tribute

Manipur Congress leaders praised former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for his pivotal role in Northeast India's development, particularly in Manipur. His tenure saw infrastructure enhancements and key policy changes, such as lifting AFSPA from certain districts and returning Kangla Fort. Singh's contributions were honored in a recent condolence meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 29-12-2024 17:12 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 17:12 IST
Legacy of Manmohan Singh in Manipur: A Political Tribute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, Manipur Congress Legislature Party Leader Okram Ibobi Singh lauded former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for his outstanding contributions to the development of the Northeast, with a special emphasis on Manipur, during his decade-long tenure.

In a statement to reporters, Ibobi Singh highlighted the former premier's affection for Manipur, underscoring his role in granting the state a special category status. This move fostered the construction of new infrastructure, including an assembly, high court, and civil secretariat. Additionally, significant progress was made in the hill districts with the construction of district hospitals and power sub-stations under his leadership.

State Congress President Keisham Meghachandra echoed these sentiments, stressing Singh's pivotal role in lifting the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from seven assembly segments — a historic move that addressed long-standing local demands. The return of Kangla Fort from the Assam Rifles to Manipur's people further cemented his legacy. The Congress Bhavan recently hosted a 'condolence meeting' where Congress leaders and workers paid floral tributes to honor Singh's indelible impact on the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

 India
2
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
3

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States
4
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024