Azerbaijan Airliner Tragedy Sparks Diplomatic Tensions
Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev claimed a crashed Azerbaijani airliner was unintentionally shot down by Russia's ground forces. The incident killed 38 out of 67 on board. Russian President Vladimir Putin apologized, labeling it a 'tragic incident' without taking responsibility, leading to diplomatic tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 29-12-2024 18:04 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 18:04 IST
Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev alleged on Sunday that the Azerbaijani airliner crash last week resulted from an unintentional missile strike by Russian forces. He asserted that the jet became uncontrollable following electronic warfare efforts.
The crash tragically took 38 lives out of the 67 individuals on board. The Kremlin later explained their defense systems were targeting a Ukrainian drone near Grozny, resulting in the accidental shoot-down.
Though Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences, he stopped short of admitting fault, leading to heightened diplomatic tensions between the two nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
