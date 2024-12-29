Left Menu

Remembering Dr. Manmohan Singh: A Legacy of Friendship and Leadership

President Mohamed Muizzu honored the late Dr. Manmohan Singh as a 'great statesman,' reflecting on his impactful 2011 visit to the Maldives. Singh, former Indian PM, passed away at 92. The Maldives' leadership expressed condolences, acknowledging Singh's role in regional development through his 'Look East Policy.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Male | Updated: 29-12-2024 19:32 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 19:32 IST
In a heartfelt tribute, President Mohamed Muizzu hailed Dr. Manmohan Singh as a 'great statesman' following Singh's passing at 92. Muizzu fondly remembered Singh's influential visit to the Maldives in 2011, which significantly strengthened ties between the two nations.

Signing the condolence book at the Indian High Commission, Muizzu conveyed his deepest sympathies to Singh's family and the people of India. The gesture was appreciated by the Indian High Commission, highlighting the enduring friendship between the countries.

Muizzu also acknowledged Singh's leadership in his post on X, noting the former PM's dedication to the 'Look East Policy,' which played an essential role in development and cooperation throughout the South Asia region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

