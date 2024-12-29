Left Menu

Protests Erupt Over Dalit Man's Death in Police Custody

A Dalit man's death in a Madhya Pradesh police station has sparked protests, with allegations of murder and political backlash against the BJP government. The deceased, Mukesh Longre, allegedly attempted self-harm. An investigation is underway, with political parties demanding accountability and suspension of involved police personnel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dewas | Updated: 29-12-2024 20:18 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 20:18 IST
Protests Erupt Over Dalit Man's Death in Police Custody
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Dalit man's death at a police station in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district has ignited protests, with his family alleging murder. The Congress party has criticized the BJP-led state government, labeling the situation as 'jungle raj.'

According to sources, 35-year-old Mukesh Longre died on Saturday following interrogation at the Satwas police station. Superintendent of Police Puneet Gehlot reported that Longre tried to harm himself with a towel, which led to his rushed transfer to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

The incident has led to the suspension of Inspector Ashish Rajput amid ongoing inquiries. Political leaders, including the Congress state unit chief Jitu Patwari, have demanded accountability and criticized Chief Minister Mohan Yadav amid growing public dissent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
2
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
3

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States
4
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024