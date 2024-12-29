Protests Erupt Over Dalit Man's Death in Police Custody
A Dalit man's death in a Madhya Pradesh police station has sparked protests, with allegations of murder and political backlash against the BJP government. The deceased, Mukesh Longre, allegedly attempted self-harm. An investigation is underway, with political parties demanding accountability and suspension of involved police personnel.
A Dalit man's death at a police station in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district has ignited protests, with his family alleging murder. The Congress party has criticized the BJP-led state government, labeling the situation as 'jungle raj.'
According to sources, 35-year-old Mukesh Longre died on Saturday following interrogation at the Satwas police station. Superintendent of Police Puneet Gehlot reported that Longre tried to harm himself with a towel, which led to his rushed transfer to a hospital, where he was declared dead.
The incident has led to the suspension of Inspector Ashish Rajput amid ongoing inquiries. Political leaders, including the Congress state unit chief Jitu Patwari, have demanded accountability and criticized Chief Minister Mohan Yadav amid growing public dissent.
