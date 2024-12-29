Israeli Airstrike in Damascus Sparks Regional Tensions

On Sunday, an Israeli airstrike on the outskirts of Damascus resulted in the deaths of 11 individuals, as reported by a war monitor. Israel persists in targeting Syrian military assets despite the overthrow of ex-President Bashar Assad.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, based in Britain, identified the strike's target as a weapons depot associated with Assad's forces near Adra, northeast of Damascus. The death toll, according to the observatory, was mostly civilian. Al-Mayadeen TV, based in Beirut, corroborated the airstrike but cited six fatalities. The Israeli military has not issued a comment on the strike.

In other developments, Turkish-backed Syrian rebels launched an attack near Kobani, a strategic town controlled by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). The SDF remains a crucial ally to Washington, focusing on combatting ISIS sleeper cells in Syria.

