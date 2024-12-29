Israeli Airstrike in Damascus Sparks Regional Tensions
An Israeli airstrike near Damascus killed 11, hitting a weapons depot. Israel targets Iranian-backed groups in Syria, not acknowledging strikes. Tensions rise with Turkish-backed rebels attacking Kobani. Meanwhile, Lebanese forces detain Egyptian activist Al-Qardawi. Mass grave discovered near Homs, signaling Syria's turbulent history under Assad.
On Sunday, an Israeli airstrike on the outskirts of Damascus resulted in the deaths of 11 individuals, as reported by a war monitor. Israel persists in targeting Syrian military assets despite the overthrow of ex-President Bashar Assad.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, based in Britain, identified the strike's target as a weapons depot associated with Assad's forces near Adra, northeast of Damascus. The death toll, according to the observatory, was mostly civilian. Al-Mayadeen TV, based in Beirut, corroborated the airstrike but cited six fatalities. The Israeli military has not issued a comment on the strike.
In other developments, Turkish-backed Syrian rebels launched an attack near Kobani, a strategic town controlled by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). The SDF remains a crucial ally to Washington, focusing on combatting ISIS sleeper cells in Syria.
