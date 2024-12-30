Left Menu

Netanyahu's Successful Prostate Surgery at Hadassah Medical Centre

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has successfully undergone prostate surgery at Jerusalem's Hadassah Medical Centre. Placed under full anesthesia, he is now awake and recovering. Justice Minister Yariv Levin acted as prime minister during the procedure. Netanyahu will stay in the hospital for several days following the surgery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 30-12-2024 02:00 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 02:00 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has undergone a successful prostate surgery, according to an announcement from Jerusalem's Hadassah Medical Centre.

The center reported that the prime minister had his prostate removed late Sunday, and he was placed under full anesthesia for the procedure. By Sunday night, Netanyahu was awake and in the recovery phase.

Doctors decided on the operation after an infection was detected in the past week. While Netanyahu recovers, he is expected to remain hospitalized for several days. During the surgery, Justice Minister Yariv Levin, known as a close ally, served as the acting prime minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

