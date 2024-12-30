Netanyahu's Successful Prostate Surgery at Hadassah Medical Centre

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has undergone a successful prostate surgery, according to an announcement from Jerusalem's Hadassah Medical Centre.

The center reported that the prime minister had his prostate removed late Sunday, and he was placed under full anesthesia for the procedure. By Sunday night, Netanyahu was awake and in the recovery phase.

Doctors decided on the operation after an infection was detected in the past week. While Netanyahu recovers, he is expected to remain hospitalized for several days. During the surgery, Justice Minister Yariv Levin, known as a close ally, served as the acting prime minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)