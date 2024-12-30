Left Menu

Reflections of a Legacy: The Enduring Words of Jimmy Carter

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, who has died at age 100, left behind a legacy of thought-provoking quotes. His words touched on key issues from human rights to governmental duties, and expressed his candid reflections on personal and political challenges throughout his lifetime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2024 02:46 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 02:46 IST
Reflections of a Legacy: The Enduring Words of Jimmy Carter

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, known for his thought-provoking insights, has passed away at the age of 100. A collection of his memorable quotes reflects his unique perspective on personal and political matters.

In a 2005 interview, Carter candidly compared his post-presidency achievements to his time in office, stating, "I can't deny I'm a better ex-president than I was a president." His "malaise speech" in 1979 voiced concerns about a national crisis of confidence, warning of its threat to America's social and political fabric.

Carter was passionate about human rights, saying, "America did not invent human rights. In a very real sense, it is the other way round." His spiritual honesty was evident in a 1976 interview where he confessed to harboring lust in his heart. Throughout the years, his unwavering commitment to peace and government responsibility was clear in speeches accepting the Democratic nomination and the Nobel Peace Prize.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zoran Milanovic Heads to Second Round in Croatian Presidential Election

Zoran Milanovic Heads to Second Round in Croatian Presidential Election

 Global
2
India Struggles in Fourth Test Against Australia

India Struggles in Fourth Test Against Australia

 Australia
3
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
4
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024