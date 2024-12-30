Reflections of a Legacy: The Enduring Words of Jimmy Carter

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, known for his thought-provoking insights, has passed away at the age of 100. A collection of his memorable quotes reflects his unique perspective on personal and political matters.

In a 2005 interview, Carter candidly compared his post-presidency achievements to his time in office, stating, "I can't deny I'm a better ex-president than I was a president." His "malaise speech" in 1979 voiced concerns about a national crisis of confidence, warning of its threat to America's social and political fabric.

Carter was passionate about human rights, saying, "America did not invent human rights. In a very real sense, it is the other way round." His spiritual honesty was evident in a 1976 interview where he confessed to harboring lust in his heart. Throughout the years, his unwavering commitment to peace and government responsibility was clear in speeches accepting the Democratic nomination and the Nobel Peace Prize.

(With inputs from agencies.)