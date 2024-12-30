Legacy of Peace: The Life and Impact of Jimmy Carter

Jimmy Carter, the diligent Georgia peanut farmer who rose to become the 39th President of the United States, has passed away at the age of 100, according to the Carter Center. Known for his peace-brokering efforts between Israel and Egypt, Carter won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

Carter's presidency, spanning from 1977 to 1981, was marred by economic struggles and foreign policy challenges, such as the Iran hostage crisis. Although his time in office was fraught with difficulties, he later earned respect and recognition for his global humanitarian work and advocacy for human rights.

Post-presidency, Carter transformed into a celebrated figure, dedicating decades to philanthropy and conflict resolution worldwide. His health had been in decline, as he chose hospice care earlier in 2023. He leaves behind a legacy of unyielding commitment to democracy and the betterment of society.

(With inputs from agencies.)