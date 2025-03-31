Imran Khan Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize Amid Political Tensions

Jailed former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, has been nominated for the prestigious Nobel Peace Prize. An advocacy group has recognized Khan for his dedicated efforts towards fostering human rights and democracy within the nation. This nomination arrives amidst political tensions in the region.

Other significant political movements in South Asia include Khaleda Zia's potential return to Bangladesh from London after health improvements and exchanges of Eid greetings between Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Bangladesh's interim government chief Muhammad Yunus.

Nepal's Prime Minister, K P Oli, accused former king Gyanendra Shah of inciting violence during pro-monarchy protests. Additionally, in the international arena, Marine Le Pen, a French far-right leader, was barred from seeking public office due to embezzlement charges, marking a significant development in French politics.

