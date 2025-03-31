Left Menu

Imran Khan Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize Amid Political Tensions

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, currently jailed, has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for his contributions to human rights and democracy in Pakistan, according to an advocacy group. Meanwhile, various regional political developments are unfolding, impacting socio-political landscapes in South Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 20:19 IST
Imran Khan Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize Amid Political Tensions
Imran Khan
  • Country:
  • India

Jailed former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, has been nominated for the prestigious Nobel Peace Prize. An advocacy group has recognized Khan for his dedicated efforts towards fostering human rights and democracy within the nation. This nomination arrives amidst political tensions in the region.

Other significant political movements in South Asia include Khaleda Zia's potential return to Bangladesh from London after health improvements and exchanges of Eid greetings between Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Bangladesh's interim government chief Muhammad Yunus.

Nepal's Prime Minister, K P Oli, accused former king Gyanendra Shah of inciting violence during pro-monarchy protests. Additionally, in the international arena, Marine Le Pen, a French far-right leader, was barred from seeking public office due to embezzlement charges, marking a significant development in French politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025