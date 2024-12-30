Remembering Jimmy Carter: A Legacy of Peace and Leadership

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter has died at the age of 100, leaving behind a legacy of peace and humanitarian work. Carter, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, was notable for his role in brokering peace between Israel and Egypt during his presidency.

While his time in office faced significant challenges, including a troubled economy and the Iran hostage crisis, Carter became known for his unyielding dedication to human rights and global unity. His son, Chip Carter, praised his father's commitment to these ideals, stating that they shared him with the world.

Noted for his steady post-presidential efforts, world leaders and U.S. politicians have mourned his passing, emphasizing the significant loss of a leader devoted to the shared beliefs of peace and human rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)