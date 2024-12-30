Left Menu

Debt Ceiling Drama: Trump's Take on Political Missteps

Donald Trump criticized the 2023 debt ceiling extension, labeling it a major political blunder. As Republicans prepare to control Congress, they may push for spending cuts. Without addressing the debt limit, the U.S. risks default, potentially impacting global markets and credit ratings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2024 05:25 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 05:25 IST
In a pointed critique, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump called the 2023 debt ceiling extension one of the 'dumbest political decisions' made in recent years. The extension, agreed upon by previous House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden, is a contentious topic as it extends the suspension of the debt ceiling until January 1, 2025.

Trump emphasized the need for an immediate vote on the issue during the Biden Administration, aiming to shift accountability to the Democrats. Starting January 3, with Republicans controlling Congress, debt limit discussions may lead to demands for significant federal spending cuts as a trade-off for any increase in borrowing capacity.

The national debt stands at approximately $36.1 trillion, exacerbated by decades of spending and tax cuts. Without a debt limit increase, the U.S. risks defaulting, threatening financial markets and credit ratings worldwide. Trump's opposition to the extension seeks to prioritize tax cuts, potentially increasing the national debt further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

