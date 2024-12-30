Left Menu

A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

The world honors former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, who passed away at age 100. Known for brokering peace between Israel and Egypt, Carter received the Nobel Peace Prize for his humanitarian work. Global leaders recalled his enduring commitments to service, peace, and human rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2024 08:01 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 08:01 IST

Jimmy Carter

Global leaders have reacted with sorrow to the passing of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter at age 100. Celebrated for his role in the historic peace agreement between Egypt and Israel, Carter's presidency and post-presidency were marked by unwavering commitments to peace and humanitarian efforts.

U.S. Presidents, past and present, as well as international heads of state, have expressed condolences, underscoring Carter's significant contributions. President Joe Biden and other leaders highlighted his deep faith, integrity, and commitment to advancing global welfare and security.

World leaders such as Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and France's President Emmanuel Macron honored Carter's legacy, crediting him with changing and uplifting countless lives. His work with the Carter Center and Habitat for Humanity further solidifies his legacy of service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

