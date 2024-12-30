Left Menu

Jimmy Carter: A Legacy of Peace, Leadership, and Humanity

World leaders and U.S. politicians mourn the passing of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, who died at 100. Known for brokering peace between Israel and Egypt and his global humanitarian efforts, Carter left a profound legacy marked by his dedication to service, humility, and compassion for humanity.

Updated: 30-12-2024 11:51 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 11:51 IST
World leaders and U.S. politicians have expressed their sorrow at the passing of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, who has died at the age of 100. Carter, known for facilitating peace between Israel and Egypt, and his remarkable humanitarian work, has been praised for his service and compassion.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden lauded Carter's extraordinary leadership and described him as a dear friend to many. Vice President Kamala Harris highlighted Carter's faith in god and humanity, acknowledging his service and decency as impactful throughout his career.

Tributes also poured in from former leaders such as Bill Clinton and world figures including U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres, emphasizing Carter's dedication to international peace and human rights. His post-presidential initiatives, including Habitat for Humanity and the Carter Center, continue to inspire many.

(With inputs from agencies.)

