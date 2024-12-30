Left Menu

Maharashtra Minister Stirs Controversy with 'Mini-Pakistan' Comment

Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane sparked controversy by calling Kerala 'Mini-Pakistan,' alleging that Congress leaders are backed by terrorists. The comment drew sharp reactions from Congress, questioning his ministerial role and invoking Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Fadnavis to clarify Rane's cabinet position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2024 12:41 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 12:41 IST
Maharashtra Minister and BJP leader Nitesh Rane (Photo Credit: Facebook/Nitesh Rane). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane has ignited a firestorm by referring to Kerala as 'Mini-Pakistan.' The BJP leader claims that Congress members Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi owe their parliamentary success to this controversial status, suggesting that they are elected by terrorist-backed voters.

Rane, son of former Chief Minister Narayan Rane, made these inflammatory remarks during a Shiv Pratap Din function commemorating Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's victory over Afzal Khan. Recently reelected for a second term from Kankavli, Rane now oversees fisheries and ports in Maharashtra's new cabinet.

The contentious statement prompted a fierce retort from Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe Patil, who criticized both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. Patil condemned Rane's language and questioned whether he should continue in office, highlighting the minister's constitutional duty to maintain national unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

