Political Clash Over Rahul Gandhi's Alleged Exploitation of Dr Singh's Demise

The BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of using Dr Manmohan Singh's death for political gain while going to Vietnam for New Year's celebrations. The Congress countered, questioning BJP's diversionary tactics. The exchange highlighted existing tensions between the two parties over historical and current events involving the late prime minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2024 14:43 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 14:36 IST
Manmohan Singh Image Credit: Wikimedia
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a strong critique of the Congress on Monday, accusing Rahul Gandhi of exploiting former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh's death for political advantage. The BJP claimed Gandhi had chosen to fly to Vietnam to celebrate New Year's, despite national mourning.

In response, the Congress demanded to know when the BJP would cease what they termed 'take diversion' politics. The party's spokespersons rebuffed the BJP's allegations, pointing towards a lack of decency in addressing the mourning of a national leader.

In an escalating exchange, Congress leader Manickam Tagore criticized the BJP, specifically Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for the treatment of Dr Singh's family. He defended Gandhi's actions and suggested the BJP focus on more pressing national issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

