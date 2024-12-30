Political Clash Over Rahul Gandhi's Alleged Exploitation of Dr Singh's Demise

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a strong critique of the Congress on Monday, accusing Rahul Gandhi of exploiting former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh's death for political advantage. The BJP claimed Gandhi had chosen to fly to Vietnam to celebrate New Year's, despite national mourning.

In response, the Congress demanded to know when the BJP would cease what they termed 'take diversion' politics. The party's spokespersons rebuffed the BJP's allegations, pointing towards a lack of decency in addressing the mourning of a national leader.

In an escalating exchange, Congress leader Manickam Tagore criticized the BJP, specifically Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for the treatment of Dr Singh's family. He defended Gandhi's actions and suggested the BJP focus on more pressing national issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)