Omar Abdullah's Vision for Jammu & Kashmir: Temporary Union Territory Status Amid Hopeful Statehood Restoration

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed optimism that Jammu and Kashmir's Union Territory status is temporary, hoping for statehood restoration as promised by the central government. Highlighting government accomplishments and challenges, Abdullah emphasizes the importance of respecting promises and people's aspirations, avoiding legal battles without exhausting negotiations first.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 02-01-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 13:19 IST
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has expressed optimism regarding the temporary nature of Jammu and Kashmir's Union Territory status, urging for the fulfillment of promises made by the central government for its statehood restoration. Addressing media at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre, Abdullah highlighted his government's progress and the learning curve of operating under a Union Territory.

He stated confidence in their ability to meet election promises and emphasized the necessity of systemic changes for their full implementation. Abdullah reiterated that the ambition for statehood restoration aligns with past pledges by central leaders and the Supreme Court's stance, underscoring that legal proceedings should be a last resort.

Addressing rumors of political instability, he refuted any pressure from central authorities to alter ideological stances or join the NDA, asserting his commitment to respecting the people's mandate. The chief minister termed the event a discussion rather than a conference, signaling a transparent administration eager for future interactions.

