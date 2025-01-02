Tragic Assassination in Malda: TMC Councillor Dulal Sarkar Shot Dead
Trinamool Congress councillor Dulal Sarkar was fatally shot by unidentified assailants in Malda, West Bengal. The gunmen attacked him in the Jhaljhalia More area, leading to his demise at a local hospital. A police investigation is underway. TMC leader Mamata Banerjee expressed her shock and condolences.
Trinamool Congress councillor Dulal Sarkar was tragically killed on Thursday morning in West Bengal's Malda district when unidentified bike-borne gunmen shot him in the head multiple times. The incident occurred at the Jhaljhalia More area, police reported.
Sarkar was transported to a nearby hospital post-attack, where he succumbed to his injuries. Police officials have initiated a probe and are engaged in efforts to identify the culprits behind this heinous crime.
Expressing shock over Sarkar's murder, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee paid tribute to him, recalling his dedication to the party from its inception. She extended her condolences to Sarkar's family, particularly to his wife Chaitali, urging them to stay strong during this difficult time.
