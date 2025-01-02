Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Accuses BSF of Border Lapses

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the BSF of allowing infiltrators from Bangladesh into India. She suggested a central government blueprint behind the BSF's actions, emphasizing peace with Bangladesh. She directed authorities to locate infiltrators and planned to communicate with the central government.

Updated: 02-01-2025 14:47 IST
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has leveled serious allegations against the Border Security Force, accusing the BSF of facilitating the entry of infiltrators from Bangladesh into India.

Banerjee's sharp criticism came during an administrative review meeting, suggesting the involvement of a 'blueprint of the central government' behind the BSF's activities. She specifically identified areas like Islampur, Sitai, and Chopra as infiltration points.

Highlighting the importance of peaceful relations with Bangladesh, Banerjee directed the state's DGP, Rajeev Kumar, to trace the infiltrators' whereabouts, and she intends to address the issue with the central government in strong terms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

