Mamata Banerjee Accuses BSF of Border Lapses
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the BSF of allowing infiltrators from Bangladesh into India. She suggested a central government blueprint behind the BSF's actions, emphasizing peace with Bangladesh. She directed authorities to locate infiltrators and planned to communicate with the central government.
- Country:
- India
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has leveled serious allegations against the Border Security Force, accusing the BSF of facilitating the entry of infiltrators from Bangladesh into India.
Banerjee's sharp criticism came during an administrative review meeting, suggesting the involvement of a 'blueprint of the central government' behind the BSF's activities. She specifically identified areas like Islampur, Sitai, and Chopra as infiltration points.
Highlighting the importance of peaceful relations with Bangladesh, Banerjee directed the state's DGP, Rajeev Kumar, to trace the infiltrators' whereabouts, and she intends to address the issue with the central government in strong terms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Struggle in Brisbane: A Third Test Setback
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds
Navigating Diplomatic Tensions: US-India Relations Amid Controversy