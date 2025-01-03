Jimmy Carter: Peacemaker and Provocateur in the Middle East
Jimmy Carter, who passed away at 100, brokered the Camp David Accords, a historic peace between Israel and Egypt. Despite his efforts, he later drew ire by labeling Israel's West Bank policies as apartheid. His engagement with the Middle East conflict persisted post-presidency, advocating human rights and peace.
- Country:
- Israel
Jimmy Carter, the former U.S. President who brokered the landmark Camp David Accords between Israel and Egypt, died on Sunday at the age of 100. Known for his relentless pursuit of Middle East peace, Carter's legacy is a blend of monumental achievement and controversy.
The Camp David Accords, signed in 1978, marked a historic peace agreement between two long-standing adversaries, Israel and Egypt, ending more than three decades of conflict. Former Israeli attorney general Aharon Barak described Carter as a 'dogged negotiator.' However, Carter's later statements comparing Israel's policies in the West Bank to apartheid led to significant backlash.
Despite the contentious nature of his remarks and a lack of resolution in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Carter remained undeterred in his efforts to advocate for human rights. His controversial 2008 outreach to Hamas further underscored his commitment to peace. Carter's enduring influence is felt in today's discourse, with human rights organizations adopting his strong language about the situation in the West Bank.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jimmy Carter
- Middle East
- peace
- Camp David
- Israel
- Egypt
- apartheid
- West Bank
- Hamas
- Palestinians
ALSO READ
Tensions Escalate: Yemen's Missile Intercepted by Israel
Human Rights Watch Accuses Israel of Genocidal Acts in Gaza
9 people killed in Israeli attacks on Yemen, reports AP citing Houthi-controlled satellite channel.
Escalation Alert: Israeli Airstrikes in Yemen Kill Nine
Tensions Escalate as Israel Launches Airstrikes on Houthi Targets in Yemen