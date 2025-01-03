Left Menu

Jimmy Carter: Peacemaker and Provocateur in the Middle East

Jimmy Carter, who passed away at 100, brokered the Camp David Accords, a historic peace between Israel and Egypt. Despite his efforts, he later drew ire by labeling Israel's West Bank policies as apartheid. His engagement with the Middle East conflict persisted post-presidency, advocating human rights and peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 03-01-2025 11:26 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 11:26 IST
Jimmy Carter: Peacemaker and Provocateur in the Middle East
Jimmy Carter
  • Country:
  • Israel

Jimmy Carter, the former U.S. President who brokered the landmark Camp David Accords between Israel and Egypt, died on Sunday at the age of 100. Known for his relentless pursuit of Middle East peace, Carter's legacy is a blend of monumental achievement and controversy.

The Camp David Accords, signed in 1978, marked a historic peace agreement between two long-standing adversaries, Israel and Egypt, ending more than three decades of conflict. Former Israeli attorney general Aharon Barak described Carter as a 'dogged negotiator.' However, Carter's later statements comparing Israel's policies in the West Bank to apartheid led to significant backlash.

Despite the contentious nature of his remarks and a lack of resolution in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Carter remained undeterred in his efforts to advocate for human rights. His controversial 2008 outreach to Hamas further underscored his commitment to peace. Carter's enduring influence is felt in today's discourse, with human rights organizations adopting his strong language about the situation in the West Bank.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the algorithms: Deep learning transforming financial landscapes

Smart surveillance: How technology is shielding farmers from deadly wheat pathogens

Bridging AI’s data provenance gap: Licensing, representation, and ethics

AI in classroom and beyond: Challenges, ethics and transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025