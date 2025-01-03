Jimmy Carter: Peacemaker and Provocateur in the Middle East

Jimmy Carter, the former U.S. President who brokered the landmark Camp David Accords between Israel and Egypt, died on Sunday at the age of 100. Known for his relentless pursuit of Middle East peace, Carter's legacy is a blend of monumental achievement and controversy.

The Camp David Accords, signed in 1978, marked a historic peace agreement between two long-standing adversaries, Israel and Egypt, ending more than three decades of conflict. Former Israeli attorney general Aharon Barak described Carter as a 'dogged negotiator.' However, Carter's later statements comparing Israel's policies in the West Bank to apartheid led to significant backlash.

Despite the contentious nature of his remarks and a lack of resolution in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Carter remained undeterred in his efforts to advocate for human rights. His controversial 2008 outreach to Hamas further underscored his commitment to peace. Carter's enduring influence is felt in today's discourse, with human rights organizations adopting his strong language about the situation in the West Bank.

