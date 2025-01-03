Biden Blocks Nippon Steel's $14.9B U.S. Steel Purchase, Heightens U.S.-Japan Tensions

In a decisive move, President Joe Biden has formally blocked Nippon Steel's $14.9 billion bid to acquire U.S. Steel, a decision that has been long anticipated following intense deliberations. Despite various advisors raising concerns about potential diplomatic fallout with Japan, Biden chose to prioritize national interests.

The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) had placed the decision in Biden's hands, which he executed despite looming political pressures and opposition from the United Steelworkers union. The transaction, initially intended to enhance U.S. national and economic security, faced significant political resistance and union disapproval.

Japan, having invested heavily in the U.S., perceives the decision as a potential setback to their bilateral relationship, especially in light of China's increasing influence. Analysts warn that this move may deter international investors from considering U.S. companies marred by political sensitivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)