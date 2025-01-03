Political Turmoil: South Korea's Yoon Suk Yeol Faces Legal Battles Amidst Impeachment

In a dramatic escalation of South Korea's political crisis, impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol defied investigators attempting to detain him, sparking a standoff at his official residence. The anti-corruption agency withdrew after clashing with presidential security forces, underscoring the nation's tense political climate.

Yoon's declaration of martial law and alleged rebellion have spotlighted potential breaches of judicial authority by his security detail, as legal complexities hinder detainment efforts. The Constitutional Court faces pivotal decisions on whether to uphold Yoon's impeachment while public and political pressure mounts.

Thousands of pro-Yoon demonstrators gathered in freezing conditions to support the embattled leader. As South Korea navigates this political turmoil, questions about executive powers, judicial processes, and national security remain at the forefront of national discourse.

