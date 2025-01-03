Biden Blocks U.S. Steel Sale to Preserve American Ownership

President Biden's recent move to prevent the sale of U.S. Steel is focused on preserving American ownership in the industry, a top official clarified on Friday.

White House National Security spokesperson John Kirby emphasized that the decision is about supporting U.S. steel-making efforts rather than impacting the relationship with Japan, a key ally in the Indo-Pacific region.

This decision highlights the administration's commitment to keeping one of the largest U.S. steel producers under American control to bolster domestic manufacturing.

