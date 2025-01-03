Left Menu

Biden Blocks U.S. Steel Sale to Preserve American Ownership

President Biden's recent decision to block the sale of U.S. Steel is aimed at maintaining American ownership of one of the nation's largest steel producers, rather than affecting relations with Japan, according to the White House. This move underscores the administration's focus on domestic steel-making.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 22:33 IST
Biden Blocks U.S. Steel Sale to Preserve American Ownership
Biden

President Biden's recent move to prevent the sale of U.S. Steel is focused on preserving American ownership in the industry, a top official clarified on Friday.

White House National Security spokesperson John Kirby emphasized that the decision is about supporting U.S. steel-making efforts rather than impacting the relationship with Japan, a key ally in the Indo-Pacific region.

This decision highlights the administration's commitment to keeping one of the largest U.S. steel producers under American control to bolster domestic manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Blueprint for Climate Action: Unveiling the Blue Carbon Potential

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025