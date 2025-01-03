Biden Blocks U.S. Steel Sale to Preserve American Ownership
President Biden's recent decision to block the sale of U.S. Steel is aimed at maintaining American ownership of one of the nation's largest steel producers, rather than affecting relations with Japan, according to the White House. This move underscores the administration's focus on domestic steel-making.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 22:33 IST
President Biden's recent move to prevent the sale of U.S. Steel is focused on preserving American ownership in the industry, a top official clarified on Friday.
White House National Security spokesperson John Kirby emphasized that the decision is about supporting U.S. steel-making efforts rather than impacting the relationship with Japan, a key ally in the Indo-Pacific region.
This decision highlights the administration's commitment to keeping one of the largest U.S. steel producers under American control to bolster domestic manufacturing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement