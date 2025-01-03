Stubborn Standoff: Farmers' Fight for Fairness

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda urged the government to address the demands of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, whose health is deteriorating due to a prolonged hunger strike.

Dallewal, protesting at Khanauri, has been on an indefinite fast for 39 days, advocating for legitimate farmers' demands including a legal guarantee of the minimum support price (MSP).

Hooda criticized the government's inaction, highlighting past promises by BJP concerning the MSP, and called for introspection from political parties regarding the farmers' welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)