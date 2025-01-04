Honduras-US Military Tensions Amidst Deportation Threats

Honduras President Xiomara Castro has issued a stark warning against potential mass deportations by President-elect Donald Trump, declaring a reconsideration of military cooperation with the United States. Her comments have ignited political tensions domestically, while the US government has remained largely silent.

During a televised New Year's Day address, Castro emphasized the significant implications a hostile US deportation policy could have on bilateral relations, especially in the defense sector. The US military's extended presence at the Soto Cano Air Base would be under scrutiny if Trump follows through with his pledged deportations.

While the US Defense Department withheld comments, Honduran political figures critiqued Castro's statements. Concerns are voiced that her declarations risk exacerbating vulnerabilities for Honduras, with regional leaders similarly reacting to Trump's assertive stances on policies impacting Latin America.

