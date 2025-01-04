Left Menu

Honduras-US Military Tensions Amidst Deportation Threats

Honduras President Xiomara Castro warns of halting US military cooperation if President-elect Trump enacts mass deportations. Despite striking political chords domestically, the US has stayed muted. Castro hopes for dialogue, while opposition fears exacerbated risks for Honduras amidst regional responses to Trump's assertive policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tegucigalpa | Updated: 04-01-2025 04:31 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 04:31 IST
Honduras-US Military Tensions Amidst Deportation Threats
Xiomara Castro
  • Country:
  • Honduras

Honduras President Xiomara Castro has issued a stark warning against potential mass deportations by President-elect Donald Trump, declaring a reconsideration of military cooperation with the United States. Her comments have ignited political tensions domestically, while the US government has remained largely silent.

During a televised New Year's Day address, Castro emphasized the significant implications a hostile US deportation policy could have on bilateral relations, especially in the defense sector. The US military's extended presence at the Soto Cano Air Base would be under scrutiny if Trump follows through with his pledged deportations.

While the US Defense Department withheld comments, Honduran political figures critiqued Castro's statements. Concerns are voiced that her declarations risk exacerbating vulnerabilities for Honduras, with regional leaders similarly reacting to Trump's assertive stances on policies impacting Latin America.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Blueprint for Climate Action: Unveiling the Blue Carbon Potential

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025