Domestic Drama: US Politics, Health, and Weather Spark Headlines

Current US news features a mix of political, health, and environmental stories, highlighting both ongoing issues and recent developments.

A proposed cancer warning on alcoholic beverages is facing resistance as the US prepares for Donald Trump's inauguration, which stirs criticism from Trump regarding flag status.

Meanwhile, Biden has blocked a major steel industry deal over national security concerns, and severe weather is threatening power and gas resources, leading to increased demand and potential shortages.

(With inputs from agencies.)