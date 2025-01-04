Karnataka Political Storm: BJP Demands Minister's Resignation Over Contractor's Suicide
The BJP has demanded the resignation of Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge over the alleged suicide of contractor Sachin Panchal, citing harassment allegations. The opposition claims the government prioritizes profits over development, contributing to increasing suicides. They also call for a CBI investigation, as Priyank Kharge rebuts the accusations.
- Country:
- India
The political landscape in Karnataka is heating up, with the BJP demanding the resignation of state minister Priyank Kharge in connection with the reported suicide of contractor Sachin Panchal. The minister has been accused of involvement in a 'honey trap' case, a claim that has been vehemently denied by Kharge himself.
Speaking to ANI, BJP leaders, including Chalavadi Narayanaswamy and R Ashoka, voiced their concerns over rising suicides in the state, attributing it to the government's alleged focus on financial gains rather than on state development. They argue that these priorities have led to increasing distress among contractors.
Amidst this controversy, BJP's CT Ravi has called for a CBI probe, citing possible bias in state-led investigations due to the involvement of high-ranking officials and Priyank Kharge's close aide. In response, Kharge has dismissed all accusations, maintaining his stance even as the opposition rallies for his resignation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP MPs' Health Concerns: Doctor's Update and Political Controversy
Thrissur Pooram Disruption Sparks Political Controversy
Actor Prajakta Mali Seeks Intervention from Maharashtra CM Amid Political Controversy
Karnataka Political Controversy: Minister Denies Involvement in Contractor's Suicide
Vietnam Vacation Sparks Political Controversy Amid Mourning