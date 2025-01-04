Left Menu

Karnataka Political Storm: BJP Demands Minister's Resignation Over Contractor's Suicide

The BJP has demanded the resignation of Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge over the alleged suicide of contractor Sachin Panchal, citing harassment allegations. The opposition claims the government prioritizes profits over development, contributing to increasing suicides. They also call for a CBI investigation, as Priyank Kharge rebuts the accusations.

Updated: 04-01-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 17:30 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

The political landscape in Karnataka is heating up, with the BJP demanding the resignation of state minister Priyank Kharge in connection with the reported suicide of contractor Sachin Panchal. The minister has been accused of involvement in a 'honey trap' case, a claim that has been vehemently denied by Kharge himself.

Speaking to ANI, BJP leaders, including Chalavadi Narayanaswamy and R Ashoka, voiced their concerns over rising suicides in the state, attributing it to the government's alleged focus on financial gains rather than on state development. They argue that these priorities have led to increasing distress among contractors.

Amidst this controversy, BJP's CT Ravi has called for a CBI probe, citing possible bias in state-led investigations due to the involvement of high-ranking officials and Priyank Kharge's close aide. In response, Kharge has dismissed all accusations, maintaining his stance even as the opposition rallies for his resignation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

