BJP's Ambitious Membership Drive: Aiming for 25 Lakh New Members in One Day

In a bid to expand its reach and strengthen political influence, the Maharashtra unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to launch an ambitious membership drive on January 5. The party aims to enroll 25 lakh new members across the state within a single day. This initiative reflects the party's strategic efforts to build a formidable political base ahead of future elections.

Ravindra Chavan, head of the BJP's organizational wing, announced that prominent leaders, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Revenue Minister Chandrakant Bawankule, will spearhead the campaign efforts in Nagpur. A directive has been issued for each booth worker to aim at signing up at least 250 new members.

Furthermore, the BJP's membership drive has already been in motion since December, targeting a total of 50,000 members per assembly constituency. In a significant development, several workers from rival factions Shiv Sena (UBT) and Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) have defected to the BJP, indicating a potentially shifting political landscape in areas like Vasai and Naigaum in the Palghar district.

