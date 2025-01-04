Nagaland's Quest for Unity: A Call for Peace and Progress

Nagaland's deputy chief minister, Yanthungo Patton, has called for unity among Naga factions to address the longstanding Naga political issue. Speaking at an event, he urged underground factions to work together towards a lasting resolution.

Patton expressed concerns over the existence of around 28 factions, some involved in illegal activities, which complicate the political landscape. He emphasized that the state's opposition-less government aims to unify Naga society and work towards a permanent solution under the leadership of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

Negotiations between the Centre and Naga groups have faced hurdles, with unresolved demands for a separate Naga flag and constitution. Despite challenges, the deputy CM has called for a message of peace and unity for Nagaland's growth and prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)