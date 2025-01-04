Scholz Stays Cool Amidst Musk's Political Endorsement Controversy
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz remains unfazed by Elon Musk's criticism and endorsement of the far-right AfD in Germany. Scholz finds Musk's involvement in German politics concerning, especially given the AfD's extremist stance. The upcoming election follows the collapse of Scholz's coalition government over economic revitalization disputes.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has dismissed personal criticisms from US billionaire Elon Musk, describing them as nothing new from wealthy media figures. Scholz's primary concern, however, lies in Musk's recent endorsement of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party ahead of the nation's upcoming election.
The AfD, known for its right-wing extremist views, is currently under surveillance by Germany's domestic intelligence agency. Scholz emphasized the potential dangers of such endorsements, given the AfD's stance on relations with Russia and transatlantic ties.
The political landscape in Germany is tense as the country prepares for an early parliamentary election on February 23, following the collapse of Scholz's coalition government. Meanwhile, Musk's support for the AfD has sparked controversy, prompting the resignation of a German newspaper opinion editor.
(With inputs from agencies.)
