Turmoil in Shiv Sena: Rajan Salvi Voices Discontent

Amid speculations of leaving Shiv Sena, Rajan Salvi met Uddhav Thackeray to express his discontent over factors causing his election defeat. Salvi, with a history in Rajapur since 2009, lost to Kiran Samant. He consulted local party members and awaits Thackeray's decision while an investigation looms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-01-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 23:12 IST
Rajan Salvi, a prominent leader within Shiv Sena (UBT), has sparked speculation following a meeting with Uddhav Thackeray wherein he expressed dissatisfaction over the reasons that led to his election defeat to the rival Shiv Sena candidate, Kiran Samant.

Holding discussions with local party members in key constituencies, Salvi conveyed the sentiments of his constituents and workers, urging Thackeray to make an apt decision. His talks also raised questions about his potential defection to the BJP, though he refrained from direct answers.

Amid these political tremors, Salvi faces scrutiny from the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau concerning allegations of disproportionate assets, adding another layer of complexity to his political standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

