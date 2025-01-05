Left Menu

Bangladesh's Path to Fair Elections: A New Dawn

In Bangladesh, Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin has emphasized the Election Commission's dedication to ending the deprivation of voting rights for 180 million people. The EC plans to update the voter list and investigate previous electoral irregularities to ensure a fair and credible election process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 05-01-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 16:04 IST
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh's Chief Election Commissioner, AMM Nasir Uddin, announced plans to end the deprivation of voting rights for 180 million citizens. The initiative aims to update voter lists and rectify past electoral irregularities, ensuring a fair and credible election process.

The nationwide door-to-door data collection for updating the voter list will commence on January 20. Nasir Uddin affirmed the EC's commitment to hear the voices of those deprived of voting rights and pledged to deliver a transparent election.

Past national elections in 2014, 2018, and 2024 have drawn controversy, prompting the newly formed Election Commission to initiate reform measures. Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus suggested that elections could be scheduled between late 2025 and mid-2026, following voter list updates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

