Bajwa Seeks Bharat Ratna for Manmohan Singh

Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa urged Punjab's Chief Minister and Assembly Speaker to propose a resolution recommending the Bharat Ratna for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, acknowledging his contributions to India's economic reform and development. Bajwa also suggested an all-party meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-01-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 16:16 IST
In a significant political move, Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa has called on Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan to initiate a joint resolution advocating for the Bharat Ratna to be awarded to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

This proposal seeks to recognize Singh's enormous contributions to India's economic development and his role in shaping the nation's future. Bajwa emphasizes Singh's leadership during India's economic liberalization phase in 1991, characterizing him as a visionary statesman dedicated to inclusive growth and social justice.

Further pushing for bipartisan support, Bajwa has approached BJP Legislative Party leader Ashwani Sharma and others to form a delegation for discussing this honor with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Bajwa highlights that this recognition would underscore a collective commitment to democracy, integrity, and public service excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

