Bajwa Seeks Bharat Ratna for Manmohan Singh

In a significant political move, Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa has called on Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan to initiate a joint resolution advocating for the Bharat Ratna to be awarded to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

This proposal seeks to recognize Singh's enormous contributions to India's economic development and his role in shaping the nation's future. Bajwa emphasizes Singh's leadership during India's economic liberalization phase in 1991, characterizing him as a visionary statesman dedicated to inclusive growth and social justice.

Further pushing for bipartisan support, Bajwa has approached BJP Legislative Party leader Ashwani Sharma and others to form a delegation for discussing this honor with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Bajwa highlights that this recognition would underscore a collective commitment to democracy, integrity, and public service excellence.

