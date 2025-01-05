Left Menu

Christian Stocker Steps Up as OVP Leader Amidst Coalition Breakdown

The Austrian conservative People's Party (OVP) has appointed Christian Stocker as interim leader following the resignation of Chancellor Karl Nehammer. This move comes after failed coalition talks with the Freedom Party. President Alexander Van der Bellen will address the situation in a public statement later.

05-01-2025
The conservative People's Party (OVP) of Austria has selected Christian Stocker to serve as its interim leader following the resignation of Chancellor Karl Nehammer. Nehammer's departure was prompted by the collapse of coalition negotiations with the far-right Freedom Party.

According to a report by the tabloid Kronen Zeitung, Stocker, who is 64, will take over the reins of the party temporarily. The political shift comes as President Alexander Van der Bellen is expected to speak publicly later on Sunday regarding the unsuccessful attempts to form a centrist coalition government.

The political landscape in Austria remains uncertain as the conservative party strategizes its next moves amidst these leadership changes and coalition challenges.

