Left Menu

Odisha's Economic Future at Risk with Waltair Division Delinking

The opposition BJD has criticized the Centre's plan to remove the Waltair division from the East Coast Railway zone, expressing concerns about severe economic impacts on Odisha. While welcoming a new railway division at Rayagada, the BJD accuses the decision of favoring Andhra Pradesh, affecting revenue significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-01-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 20:52 IST
Odisha's Economic Future at Risk with Waltair Division Delinking
  • Country:
  • India

The opposition party BJD has voiced strong concerns regarding the Centre's decision to separate the Waltair division from the East Coast Railway zone. The party alleges that this unilateral move could have serious economic implications for Odisha, a claim they made on Sunday.

The BJD questions the silence of the state's BJP government on what they believe is a crucial matter. Despite their criticisms, they have welcomed the creation of a new railway division at Rayagada. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lay this division's foundation stone on Monday.

Addressing the press, BJD leader Brugu Baxipatra argued that delinking the revenue-positive Waltair division is a strategy to curry favor with Andhra Pradesh. Baxipatra emphasized the division's importance by citing its extensive rail network and high freight revenue, positioning it as a top performer within the ECoR jurisdiction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025