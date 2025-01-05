Odisha's Economic Future at Risk with Waltair Division Delinking

The opposition party BJD has voiced strong concerns regarding the Centre's decision to separate the Waltair division from the East Coast Railway zone. The party alleges that this unilateral move could have serious economic implications for Odisha, a claim they made on Sunday.

The BJD questions the silence of the state's BJP government on what they believe is a crucial matter. Despite their criticisms, they have welcomed the creation of a new railway division at Rayagada. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lay this division's foundation stone on Monday.

Addressing the press, BJD leader Brugu Baxipatra argued that delinking the revenue-positive Waltair division is a strategy to curry favor with Andhra Pradesh. Baxipatra emphasized the division's importance by citing its extensive rail network and high freight revenue, positioning it as a top performer within the ECoR jurisdiction.

(With inputs from agencies.)