Congress Braces for Winter Onslaught During Trump's Certification
Despite a massive winter storm forecasted across the United States, U.S. Congress will meet on Monday to certify Donald Trump's election as president. Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson confirmed no delays, emphasizing the requirement of the Electoral Count Act. Severe weather advisories are in place for many regions.
Despite an imminent winter storm expected to sweep across the United States, Congress remains determined to convene on Monday to certify Donald Trump's election as president.
Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson assured that the session would proceed as scheduled, regardless of the storm's severity, in compliance with the Electoral Count Act's January 6 deadline.
The National Weather Service has issued severe weather warnings across large swathes of the country, including blizzard alerts in parts of Kansas, potentially complicating the commutes in Washington with snow and sleet accumulations predicted between three and seven inches.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Fate of Trump's Cabinet picks unclear as Republicans prepare to take power in Senate
Republican Drive to Overhaul Voting Procedures Gains Momentum
Power Shift: Key Dates in U.S. Congress Signal Republican Dominance
Trump's Endorsement Boosts Johnson in Crucial House Speaker Race
Republicans Grapple with House Leadership and Unity Challenges