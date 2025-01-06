Left Menu

Congress Braces for Winter Onslaught During Trump's Certification

Despite a massive winter storm forecasted across the United States, U.S. Congress will meet on Monday to certify Donald Trump's election as president. Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson confirmed no delays, emphasizing the requirement of the Electoral Count Act. Severe weather advisories are in place for many regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 00:06 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 00:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Despite an imminent winter storm expected to sweep across the United States, Congress remains determined to convene on Monday to certify Donald Trump's election as president.

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson assured that the session would proceed as scheduled, regardless of the storm's severity, in compliance with the Electoral Count Act's January 6 deadline.

The National Weather Service has issued severe weather warnings across large swathes of the country, including blizzard alerts in parts of Kansas, potentially complicating the commutes in Washington with snow and sleet accumulations predicted between three and seven inches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

