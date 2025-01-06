Biden Urges Americans to Remember Jan. 6 Capitol Attack

In a compelling op-ed, President Joe Biden called on Americans to never forget the harrowing events of Jan. 6, 2021, when a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol. Published in The Washington Post, Biden's plea comes ahead of the Congress's certification of Donald Trump's renewed presidency.

Biden reiterated his portrayal of Trump as a looming threat to democracy, citing his unwillingness to concede his 2020 election defeat. The President has anchored his campaign around the defense of democracy, which he relinquished due to age concerns, leaving Kamala Harris to challenge Trump once more.

Despite Trump's 2024 victory, he remains adamant in denying his 2020 electoral loss, with promises to pardon those involved in the Capitol attacks. Biden warns against efforts to rewrite history and emphasizes the necessity of preserving the truth for future generations.

