Left Menu

Biden Urges Americans to Remember Jan. 6 Capitol Attack

President Joe Biden urges Americans to remember the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack, emphasizing the importance of acknowledging history to avoid repeating past mistakes. In his op-ed, Biden highlights the threat posed by Donald Trump to democracy and stresses the need for a truthful recounting of the events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 09:15 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 09:13 IST
Biden Urges Americans to Remember Jan. 6 Capitol Attack
US President Joe Biden. (File Photo/Reuters) Image Credit: ANI

In a compelling op-ed, President Joe Biden called on Americans to never forget the harrowing events of Jan. 6, 2021, when a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol. Published in The Washington Post, Biden's plea comes ahead of the Congress's certification of Donald Trump's renewed presidency.

Biden reiterated his portrayal of Trump as a looming threat to democracy, citing his unwillingness to concede his 2020 election defeat. The President has anchored his campaign around the defense of democracy, which he relinquished due to age concerns, leaving Kamala Harris to challenge Trump once more.

Despite Trump's 2024 victory, he remains adamant in denying his 2020 electoral loss, with promises to pardon those involved in the Capitol attacks. Biden warns against efforts to rewrite history and emphasizes the necessity of preserving the truth for future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025