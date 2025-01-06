Biden's Call: Remembering Democracy's Trial on Jan. 6
President Biden emphasizes the importance of remembering the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot as a significant test of U.S. democracy, which survived despite violent attempts to disrupt the election certification. He pledges a peaceful power transition, contrasting it with the previous administration's controversial departure.
- Country:
- United States
President Biden has strongly condemned efforts to downplay the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters. He termed the event a violent insurrection and a significant assault on American democracy.
In an opinion piece for The Washington Post, Biden stressed the importance of remembering the chaos of that day, contrasting it with his promise of a peaceful transition of power. Biden invited the incoming president for a White House meeting on inauguration day and committed to be present at the event.
Biden reiterated his belief that the events of January 6 highlighted the fragility of democracy in America and acknowledged the efforts to undermine the historic significance of that day. He assured a return to a traditional and orderly transfer of power with Trump's return to office, despite continued tensions and controversies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Lara Trump Steps Back from Senate Bid Amid Speculation
Trump's Bold Claims on Panama Canal Control: Diplomatic Tensions Rise
World News Highlights: Cyclone Chido's Toll Rises, Trump Targets Panama Canal, and More
Stephen Miran to Lead Economic Advisers Under Trump
Trump Threatens U.S. Control Over Panama Canal Amid Fee Dispute