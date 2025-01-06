Biden's Call: Remembering Democracy's Trial on Jan. 6

President Biden has strongly condemned efforts to downplay the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters. He termed the event a violent insurrection and a significant assault on American democracy.

In an opinion piece for The Washington Post, Biden stressed the importance of remembering the chaos of that day, contrasting it with his promise of a peaceful transition of power. Biden invited the incoming president for a White House meeting on inauguration day and committed to be present at the event.

Biden reiterated his belief that the events of January 6 highlighted the fragility of democracy in America and acknowledged the efforts to undermine the historic significance of that day. He assured a return to a traditional and orderly transfer of power with Trump's return to office, despite continued tensions and controversies.

