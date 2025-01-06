China's leading diplomat set off on his annual New Year tour of Africa on Sunday, furthering a tradition spanning 35 years to increase Beijing's considerable influence across the rich-resource continent. As global powers navigate geopolitical challenges, China's presence aims to fill the void left by fading Western influence.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi's itinerary includes Namibia, the Republic of Congo, Chad, and Nigeria, emphasizing the consistent nature of China-Africa relations amid Western political distractions. Analysts note this move reflects China's ongoing engagement with Africa, particularly as China's economy seeks new growth avenues.

Beijing's commitment is evident in its increasing financial support and efforts to forge mineral deals and boost exports. Wang's tour could also align Africa's considerable UN votes with Beijing's agenda in global affairs, positioning China as a pivotal partner for African nations seeking economic growth and security stability.

