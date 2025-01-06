Left Menu

Governor's Walkout: Constitutional Crisis in Tamil Nadu Assembly

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi walked out of the Assembly without delivering his customary address, citing 'disrespect' to the Constitution and national anthem. Discord arose as opposition AIADMK and Congress members raised slogans. Ravi's call to include the national anthem was allegedly ignored, leading to his exit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 06-01-2025 12:31 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 12:31 IST
Governor's Walkout: Constitutional Crisis in Tamil Nadu Assembly
Governor
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi exited the Assembly on Monday, foregoing his customary address, due to what he termed as 'disrespect' towards the Constitution and the national anthem. The disruption unfolded with members of opposition AIADMK staging protests, prompting eviction by marshalls on Speaker M Appavu's orders.

Amidst chaos, Congress members protested wearing black badges, while BJP and PMK members also made an exit. In a statement released via Twitter, Raj Bhavan claimed repeated insults to the Constitution and national anthem in the Assembly, emphasizing the importance of respecting these symbols.

Governor Ravi's reminder to uphold constitutional duties by singing the national anthem went unheeded, leading to his exit from the House. Senior minister Duraimurugan highlighted the repeated neglect of customary protocols by the Governor, questioning his intentions, while stressing the state's reverence for national symbols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025