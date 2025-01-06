Governor's Walkout: Constitutional Crisis in Tamil Nadu Assembly
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi walked out of the Assembly without delivering his customary address, citing 'disrespect' to the Constitution and national anthem. Discord arose as opposition AIADMK and Congress members raised slogans. Ravi's call to include the national anthem was allegedly ignored, leading to his exit.
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi exited the Assembly on Monday, foregoing his customary address, due to what he termed as 'disrespect' towards the Constitution and the national anthem. The disruption unfolded with members of opposition AIADMK staging protests, prompting eviction by marshalls on Speaker M Appavu's orders.
Amidst chaos, Congress members protested wearing black badges, while BJP and PMK members also made an exit. In a statement released via Twitter, Raj Bhavan claimed repeated insults to the Constitution and national anthem in the Assembly, emphasizing the importance of respecting these symbols.
Governor Ravi's reminder to uphold constitutional duties by singing the national anthem went unheeded, leading to his exit from the House. Senior minister Duraimurugan highlighted the repeated neglect of customary protocols by the Governor, questioning his intentions, while stressing the state's reverence for national symbols.
(With inputs from agencies.)
