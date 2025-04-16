SC starts hearing pleas against constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 14:11 IST
- Country:
- India
SC starts hearing pleas against constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
New Amendments in Waqf Bill Ignite Heated Parliamentary Debates
Uttarakhand CM Dhami Spurs Sports and Governance: Inaugurates Press Club Cricket Tournament
Adityanath's Bulldozer Model: Just Governance or Hardline Politics?
Gujarat's Governance Revamp: Citizen-Centric Reforms Underway
Price Hike Demon: Criticism Against Karnataka's Governance