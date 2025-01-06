Left Menu

Congress Promises Empowerment with 'Pyari Didi Yojana'

The Congress party has announced the 'Pyari Didi Yojana', pledging a monthly aid of Rs 2,500 to women if elected in Delhi. The scheme mirrors one in Karnataka and is set to be the first agenda of the new government. The announcement was made by Deputy CM DK Shivakumar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 13:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, the Congress party unveiled the 'Pyari Didi Yojana', a welfare scheme pledging Rs 2,500 every month to women in Delhi if the party secures power.

This initiative is patterned after a similar scheme in Karnataka, where Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar highlighted its goal to financially uplift women, promising an immediate rollout during the first Cabinet meeting should the Congress win.

The scheme launch took place ahead of the upcoming February Delhi Assembly elections, with high-profile attendance including Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav and Delhi in-charge Qazi Nizamuddin, signaling a major electoral promise by the party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

