Congress Promises Empowerment with 'Pyari Didi Yojana'

On Monday, the Congress party unveiled the 'Pyari Didi Yojana', a welfare scheme pledging Rs 2,500 every month to women in Delhi if the party secures power.

This initiative is patterned after a similar scheme in Karnataka, where Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar highlighted its goal to financially uplift women, promising an immediate rollout during the first Cabinet meeting should the Congress win.

The scheme launch took place ahead of the upcoming February Delhi Assembly elections, with high-profile attendance including Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav and Delhi in-charge Qazi Nizamuddin, signaling a major electoral promise by the party.

(With inputs from agencies.)